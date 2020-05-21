GPS rugby return could be delayed weeks

The GPS rugby season could be delayed for up to a month as the association beds down healthy and safety restrictions due to the COVID-19 threat.

While there is no suggestion the resumption of rugby would not proceed, a statement on the GPS website concedes the sport could be the last Term 3 activity to get rolling.

Nudgee College and Churchi. (AAP image, John Gass)

"There are a number of details and processes still to be finalised and put in place before we can get back to competition safely,'' the GPS statement said in relation to all sports proposed to return in Term 3.

"The overall aim under the current road map is GPS Sport and Activities will resume in Term 3 with Round 1 the weekend of 17 & 18 July for chess, basketball, football and tennis. "Further consideration is required for rugby to allow for adequate physical and technical preparation to take place.

"The commencement of GPS Rugby may be delayed 3-4weeks after other GPS Sport and Activities.

"Cross country and gymnastics will look to various pre-season events with championships hosted in term 3.''

The statement continued: "We acknowledge we are all looking optimistically to the possibility of resuming GPS Sport and Activities, and to make sure we can resume fixtures we need everyone to be patient and continue to follow the advice and directives of Queensland Health.''

Under federal and state government guidelines, the resumption of school and community sport is guided by a three step process.

The key to sport resuming is stage three which states that on July 10:

• 1.5 metres between people.

• Sport permitted to occur for up to 100 people (indoor and outdoor).

"We are all very eager to return to competition and while restrictions are easing, there is still some work to be done and the general COVID-19 situation is still quite fluid.

"It is important to acknowledge that although as of last Saturday groups of 10 can gather and non-contact activities can take place (with hygiene and social distancing), community sport is not set to begin until Queensland reaches Stage 2 (12 June).''

Originally published as GPS rugby return could be delayed weeks