Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Govt set to spend $850k on domestic violence support

Carlie Walker
6th Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 1:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Fraser Coast is set to receive $850,000 in domestic and family violence support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families.

Minister the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Di Farmer said the new services would be delivered by Central Queensland Indigenous Development Ltd.

"Funding for this important new service will help break down the barriers to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families seeking culturally safe and appropriate family violence support," Ms Farmer said.

"The Palaszczuk Government is delivering $850,000 to CQID over three years to assist Hervey Bay and Maryborough families under pressure from domestic and family violence.

"At the core of the new service from CQID is the safety of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families and help for perpetrators to stop their violent behaviour.

letterspromo

"You may not be specifically aware of it, but the sad reality is most of us know of somebody who is affected by domestic and family violence."

CQID CEO Jason Field welcomed the funding and said CQID was committed to helping support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families in the Maryborough and Hervey Bay region.

"As a community-controlled organisation, it is important that CQID can continue to find new ways to support our people, and this is a much-needed opportunity to create change," he said.

"It's vital that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families are provided with culturally appropriate supports delivered by an indigenous organisation that brings a personal knowledge and shared experience of the challenges in community."

Ms Farmer said Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women were over-represented in domestic and family violence statistics.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"Indigenous Australians are affected by domestic and family violence at a disproportionate rate with devastating results for communities," she said.

"Not only are indigenous Australian women among the most legally disadvantaged, they're more likely to be hospitalised by family violence or die because of a violent assault.

"The Not Now, Not Ever report recommended culturally sensitive programs by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander providers to achieve better outcomes in communities."

More Stories

aboriginal affairs domestic violence hervey bay maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Premium Content Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Politics Queenslanders have been implored not to waste their vote on a “disastrous” minority government.

        Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        Premium Content Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        News Tax cuts to be brought forward in historic budget

        QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Premium Content QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Politics One side would emerge a clear winner if the election was held today

        LNP preferences: Labor last in every seat

        Premium Content LNP preferences: Labor last in every seat

        Politics "The LNP will be putting Labor last on our how-to-vote cards"