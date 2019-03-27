Government to take back operations of private prisons

SOUTHERN Queensland Correctional Centre will transfer from private to public control, the government has announced.

The tender process was last year suspended for the privately operated prison pending government consideration of the final report from the Crime and Corruption Commission's Taskforce Flaxton.

Minister for Police and Corrective Services Mark Ryan said the decision to transfer the prisons to public operation would have multiple benefits

A main one was there would be more prison staff under the public operating model, boosting staff safety.

He said staff at the privately run prisons would be given priority to take up positions in the newly transitioned correctional centres, subject to the usual vetting procedures.

It will cost an extra $111 million across four years, but Mr Ryan said the government viewed the investment as being in the public's interest.

Serco Australia presently operates the facility and said in a statement the government's reasons for the decision "do not reflect the true picture of service at SQCC by Serco."

Serco Australia CEO Mark Irwin said the company had provided 11 years of "outstanding" service to the state of Queensland.

"We are very proud of our record, not only in managing SQCC, but introducing a number of innovations to reduce issues of overcrowding and to reduce reoffending in the community," Mr Irwin said.

"Our staff now face considerable uncertainty and Serco will work with them and the Department to ensure their efforts are recognised."

The statement said Serco would "capably and professionally" exit its contract at SQCC when it expires on 30 June 2019.