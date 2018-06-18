Menu
Login
The Turnbull government has voted against a motion committing the lower house to never support the privatisation of the ABC.
The Turnbull government has voted against a motion committing the lower house to never support the privatisation of the ABC.
Politics

Government blocks debate on ABC privatisation

by Karen Sweeny, AAP
18th Jun 2018 12:50 PM

THE Turnbull government has blocked attempts by the federal opposition to commit to not privatising the ABC.

Shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus sought to move a motion in parliament on Monday resolving the lower house would "never support the privatisation of the ABC", and for an $83 million funding cut be reversed.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Trade Minister Steve Ciobo were forced to desert European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom in the middle of a press conference in order to block debate on the motion.

Related Items

abc editors picks liberal party malcolm turnbull politics

Top Stories

    Broccoli coffee on the cards

    Broccoli coffee on the cards

    Food & Entertainment A spoonful of coffee makes the broccoli go down

    Drought funds to give Lockyer Valley relief

    Drought funds to give Lockyer Valley relief

    News Relief funds for the Lockyer Valley are set to increase.

    Learn from two of the region's finest show cooks

    Learn from two of the region's finest show cooks

    News Monnie Raymont and Elsa Joseph will offer their expertise.

    Faith measure rugby success by growth of character

    Faith measure rugby success by growth of character

    News The rugby union program has gone from strength to strength.

    Local Partners