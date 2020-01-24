Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A keelback snake swallowing a green tree frog.
A keelback snake swallowing a green tree frog.
News

GOTCHA: snake caught with frog in the throat

Aisling Brennan
23rd Jan 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 24th Jan 2020 4:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CUDGEN resident has captured on camera a rare sight a snake in the throws of devouring a frog.

Murwillumbah Snake Catchers owner Max Walker shared the image of the keelback snake swallowing its lunch of a green tree frog.

He said a client of his had sent him the image after he was surprised to see the snake eating the frog.

Mr Walker said keelbacks weren't fussy about the frogs they'd eat, consuming all types including small cane toads.

"Keelbacks are not venomous and are the only Australian snake capable of eating cane toads,"

Mr Walker said.

 

Keelback snakes are capable of eating cane toads.
Keelback snakes are capable of eating cane toads.

"They can't eat a big (cane toad) as it will kill them but they do have some degree of tolerance to the poison.

"It's a fairly common snake around waterways where it feeds on frogs, toads, fish, tadpoles and lizards."

But while they're not venomous, Mr Walker warned people should still contact a snake catcher if they spot one around their home.

"If they are in the house, they're harmless as they've got no poison but they are very similar (looking) to the rough-scaled snake," he said.

"(The rough-scaled snake) is highly poisonous and are up there with the red-bellied black snake.

"They look very similar, unless you know what to look for."

Mr Walker said keelbacks could be very aggressive if handled by an non-professional snake catcher.

"They thrash around. Their defence is to act really aggressive and scare you," he said.

"They also let go of this horrible smell and they can detach the end of their tail."

frogs keelback snake northern rivers wildlife snake catchers snakes
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Fed up': Dairy industry being used as a political football

        premium_icon 'Fed up': Dairy industry being used as a political football

        Politics Farmers are fed up with having the dairy industry treated like a political football: A letter from the Queensland Dairyfarmers’ Organisation president

        REVEALED: Where 1300+ drivers were snapped speeding

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where 1300+ drivers were snapped speeding

        News Too many drivers have been busted speeding on our busiest road

        Faith’s new leader brings plenty of experience and passion

        premium_icon Faith’s new leader brings plenty of experience and passion

        Education As students return to Faith Lutheran College, an unfamiliar face will be waiting to...

        Police warning for those holding back info on fatal hit run

        Police warning for those holding back info on fatal hit run

        Crime Police desperate to find the car that killed Julie Thomsen.