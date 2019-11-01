Menu
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke on set of Game of Thrones. Clarke has finally revealed who left the infamous coffee cup in shot. Picture: @emilia_clarke
TV

GOT star reveals coffee cup culprit

by New York Post
1st Nov 2019 6:10 AM

The Mother of Dragons spilt the beans.

Emilia Clarke - who played a dragon-riding queen in hit drama Game of Thrones - dismissed the rumour that she left the infamous Starbucks-like coffee cup on a table during episode four, a pivotal scene in the epic drama's final season.

 

Who knew there were coffee cups in Westeros? Picture: Supplied
According to the New York Post, Clarke, 33, appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night and said she discovered the real culprit recently at the Emmys. Before asking to to solve the mystery, host Fallon recalled that in May, Clarke's co-star Sophie Turner had gone on his show and accused Clarke of the anachronism.

Emilia Clarke has finally revealed who left that errant takeaway coffee cup in shot. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO
"We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth Hill, who plays Varys, who's sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I've got to tell you something. I've got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!'" Clarke told Fallon.

"It was his! It was Conleth's coffee cup. He said so!"

 

The coffee culprit has been revealed. Emilia Clarke (C) says it was Conleth Hill who played Varys (R). Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO
She continued, "He's like, 'I think so, I'm sorry, darling, I didn't want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you.'"

Clarke jokingly responded to Turner's claim against her telling Fallon, "Yeah, I heard." referring to the actress's "Sansa Stark" accusation.

 

Previously, Sophie Turner (C) had blamed Emilia Clarke for the coffee cup making it into the frame. Picture: @sophiet/Instagram
"We all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything," Turner told Fallon in May.

"So I'm gonna just go with, I mean look who it's placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She's the culprit."

 

 

The network digitally removed the coffee cup from the scene after the backlash.

 

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

