GoT cast support star after emotional post

The Game of Thrones cast has rallied around star Maisie Williams after she shared an emotional Instagram post about "saying no".

The actress, who played the wildly popular Arya on the hit show, reflected on her big 2019, which saw the fantasy series come to an end after eight seasons.

She shared a photo surrounded by plant pots and with her boyfriend, Reuben Selby.

The star has her arms stretched out while wearing a Nike jumper, while Selby sits down with a grey hoodie, reports The Sun.

Williams wrote on Instagram: "This year was the best. I fell in love with a boy and I fell in love with myself.

"I started saying 'no'.

"I stopped worrying about the past, I stopped wishing for the future, and I started loving life for what it is today - because today is a gift, that is why they call it 'the present'".

"I made time to do more of the things that bring me joy. 2020 will probably be filled with more days spent tending our pot plant children which sounds perfect to me.

"For anyone who needs to hear this: it starts with you and the changes you're willing to make. it's out there for you to take. so don't just seize the day, seize your life. happy new year."

Former co-stars Lena Headey - who played Cersei Lannister - and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister) lent their support to their younger co-star.

Heady added love hearts to the post, while Coster-Waldau gave it a like.

After the controversial ending to Game of Thrones last year, Williams will next be staring in the edgy upcoming comedy, Two Weeks to Live.

It follows a young girl whose mother raised her cut off from the outside world and taught her survival techniques after the death of her dad.

But when Kim returns to the big wide world, things go wrong when she meets two blokes at a pub and winds up going on the run with them, chased by a gang of dangerous gangsters and the police.

She will also be starring in the long-delayed X-Men film, New Mutants.

As for Williams' co-stars, Heady is currently filming an adaptation of Oliver Twist, playing a gender-swapped version of villain Bill Sikes alongside pop star Rita Ora as the Artful Dodger. As for Coster-Waldau, his next film to be released will be the thriller The Silencing. The actor also recently opened up about Game Of Thrones' unexpected snub at the Golden Globes, insisting that he "can't complain" that the divisive final season only garnered one nomination.

- with The Sun