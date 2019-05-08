Goondiwindi roasts Pigs in away match

RUGBY UNION: The Gatton Black Pigs suffered their biggest loss of the season at the weekend going down to Goondiwindi 62-0.

The flogging was the worst defeat in round six of the Wagner's Risdon Cup and puts the pigs two spots away from the bottom of the ladder.

But coach John Vinson found the silver lining of the grim defeat on Goondiwindi grounds.

He said the side had moments of strength with the team putting up a good defensive front.

"One-on-one stuff we really stood up, but with the sustained pressure we couldn't keep them out,” Vinson said.

Vinson said the score was no indication of the pressure the Gatton Pigs put on Goondiwindi.

"They worked hard to get their tries but they just did that a lot,” he said.

"The biggest focus we got from the game is playing Goondiwindi really shows if you're going to be a force in the competition that's what you're going to have to match.”

He said the team would have to focus on their set piece if they wanted to contest the best.

This season the University of Queensland Gatton team have had two wins and three losses.

Vinson said the Pigs' performance was about the same as last year, but in 2019 he hoped they could win enough games to make it to the fifth spot on the ladder, which would put them in reach of finals at the end of the season.

Beating Highfields at home this weekend could be the first step to achieving the goal.

At present, Highfields sit at the bottom of the ladder with no wins under their belt.

But results aside, Vinson said the team was focussed on providing a social outlet for Gatton's university students.

"You'll never play at a club like ours again - we are just focussed in having a good time,” he said.

This weekend the Pigs take to the field again at the UQ grounds, with kick on Saturday at 3pm.