Goondiwindi game serves as motivation for the season

FIRST STEP: Gatton Hawks Billy Jackwitz and Tyrell McCullagh were stand-outs in the weekend match, also pictured Luke Nolan, Haydan Lipp and Daniel Jennings.

FIRST STEP: Gatton Hawks Billy Jackwitz and Tyrell McCullagh were stand-outs in the weekend match, also pictured Luke Nolan, Haydan Lipp and Daniel Jennings. Meg Bolton

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gatton Hawks hooker Tyrell McCullagh set the bar high in his debut game against his former team, Goondiwindi.

A grade coach Shaun Hobson said McCullagh gave the game everything he had from kick-off.

"His 80-minute effort (stood out the most),” Hobson said.

The Hawks fell short of a win against Goondiwindi, losing 32-24, but McCullagh said the team could easily improve.

"Quality is 100 per cent there, but it's just a matter of execution and match fitness,” he said.

Goondiwindi took only 76 seconds to score their first try, which had the Hawks on the back foot from the start.

A converted try put Gatton ahead 6-4 at the 10-minute mark, but only two minutes later Goondiwindi took back the lead and stayed in front for the rest of the game.

Hobson said the team was in a good position heading into the game, but they just couldn't match the quality of Goondiwindi.

"Not only were we met with oppressive heat we also faced a home side that were up to the task and were far to good for us on the day,” Hobson said.

Hobson also named Billy Jackwitz, Dominic Haak and Shannon Hicks as strong performers.

While the result wasn't what the Hawks wanted, Hobson said the loss was motivation for the rest of the season.