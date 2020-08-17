Menu
Google’s shock threat to Aussies

by Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
17th Aug 2020 11:14 AM

 

 

Tech giant Google is sending an "open letter" to millions of Australian users today, warning that their search results, personal data, and free services will be put at risk by a ruling from Australia's competition watchdog that would see the company pay for the news it uses.

The multibillion-dollar tech firm's missive claims internet and video search results would be made "dramatically worse" by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's news bargaining code, handed down two weeks ago, and claimed "the way Aussies search every day on Google is at risk".

The company appeared to stop short of threatening to pull out of Australia, however, or stop showing Australian news in its search results as some experts predicted.

 

