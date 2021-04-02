Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Technology

Google’s hilarious Suez Canal response

31st Mar 2021 10:05 AM

 

The Ever Given cargo ship has finally been freed after blocking the Suez Canal for almost a week, and those searching for news about it have been treated to a hilarious Google Easter egg.

Looking for information about the Suez Canal or the Ever Given ship now brings up a passing parade of boat emojis atop the search results.

Suez Canal search results bring up boat emojis on Google.
Suez Canal search results bring up boat emojis on Google.

 

The canal is one of the most vital shipping routes in the world and integral to world trade, so when a massive ship got stuck blocking the entire passage it presented major problems for world trade.

Everything from food, clothing and oil was delayed while the shipping passage that around 12 per cent of the world's trade depends on was blocked.

 

 

A crew of tugboats managed to refloat the ship before it was fully freed and the passage was cleared.

The Ever Given was on its way from China to the Netherlands with around 20,000 shipping containers carrying around $11.8 billion worth of goods when it got stuck on March 23.

Originally published as Google's hilarious Suez Canal response

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

ever given google suez canal technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Convicted rapist attacked woman in her own yard

        Premium Content Convicted rapist attacked woman in her own yard

        News A woman was confronted by a man who had only just seen her at a pub

        FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        News Here's where you will find Queensland's speed cameras

        Top honour for vet fighting for forgotten soldiers

        Premium Content Top honour for vet fighting for forgotten soldiers

        News A Korean War veteran who survived being shot in the back of the head has spent the...

        Easter 'good to go' as Premier lifts lockdown

        Easter 'good to go' as Premier lifts lockdown

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk lifts lockdown