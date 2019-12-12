Surprise at the top of Google's 2019 most-searched homewares

With less than a fortnight until Christmas, Google has revealed 2019’s top trending gifts, with one surprising appliance topping the list.

With just two weeks to go until Christmas Day, for many of us the panic of finding the perfect gift is setting in.

Whether it's a hard-to-shop-for friend or an easily disappointed family member, if you've left your shopping until the last minute it can be all too easy to reach for the closest gift card and call it a day.

Just in time to save the day (and you from giving your wheelchair-bound grandma a voucher to Rebel Sport), web giant Google has unveiled the Google Shopping 100 - a guide packed to the brim with inspiration.

The guide shows the top-trending product searches on Google, split into eight categories.

According to the search engine, surprising appliance will make the perfect home or kitchen-related Christmas gift: the vacuum cleaner.

It appears no fewer than eight times in the top 12 present ideas. Buy a Dyson for your mum, your brother, and even your next-door neighbour, while you're at it.

Here are the most popular home goods and kitchen items people searched for in 2019:

THE DYSON CYCLONE V10 VACUUM

The world's growing obsession with Dyson vacuum cleaners hit a fever pitch in 2019, and it's reflected in Google's number one pick for home goods Christmas presents: the Dyson Cyclone V10.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum.

CUISINART ELEMENTAL FOOD PROCESSOR

Coming in at number seven on Google's kitchen gift guide, food processors are appliances fit for a holiday feast. Treat a family member this festive season - or better yet, treat yourself.

WEBER GENESIS II OUTDOOR GRILL

Embrace Paul Hogan's "throw a shrimp on the barbie" ethos and step up your outdoor cooking experience with this spacious outdoor grill, which came in at number five on Google's list.

The Weber Genesis II outdoor grill.

THE NINJA FOODI PRESSURE COOKER

The number one spot on the search engine's kitchen gear guide went to this pressure cooker, described as "the ultimate cooking machine designed to clear your benchtop space".

WILLOW TREE QUIETLY FIGURINE

Not big on buying your mum a vacuum? Treat her to something a little more sentimental with this sculpture, created by artist Susan Lordi, who uses her friends and family members as models to represent themes of love, courage and hope.

The Willow Tree Quietly figurine.

BREVILLE 'THE JUICE FOUNTAIN' COLD JUICER

Make the most of summer fruit - and jump on the health wagon ahead of the new year - with a juicer, and treat all your family and friends to a fresh, cold beverage to erase any damage done on Christmas Day.

IROBOT ROOMBA I7 VACUUM

If the idea of standing up to clean your floors is too much to handle, Google suggests a Roomba might be the perfect vacuum for you - doubling as entertainment for your pet or small child as it zooms around your living area.

The iRobot Roomba i7 Vacuum.

The Cuisinart Elemental food processor.

The Ninja Foodi pressure cooker.