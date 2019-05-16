Goods made from 'blood, sweat and tears' for sale

BUTTON LOVER: Kylie Vanderbeek at her button-filled stall in Forest Hill.

BUTTON LOVER: Kylie Vanderbeek at her button-filled stall in Forest Hill. Meg Bolton

WITH cheap, machine-made clothes, jewellery and food dominating purchases across the globe, one market in a small Lockyer Valley town took a different approach, celebrating all goods handmade.

More than 40 market stalls were set up at the Forest Hill School of Arts, stocked with everything from earrings to chutneys.

Event organiser Andrew Vanderbeek said stall holders' creativity, patience and determination was evident.

"People put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into what they make,” Mr Vanderbeek said.

"This is an opportunity to showcase their creations.”

His wife Kylie Vanderbeek was one of the stall holders.

She showcased her business, Addicted to Buttons, which is stocked with a variety of different fashion items all made from buttons.

Mrs Vanderbeek collected a variety of buttons from different places from second-hand shops to online.

She said the Handmade Expo was set apart from other markets because a lot of thought and effort went into everything for sale.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"To be a stall holder you have to have made it,” Mrs Vanderbeek said.

The Handmade Expo Market is biannual event in Forest Hill, but it's also held in Ipswich and Toowoomba throughout the year.

Stall holders from Toowoomba to Brisbane all travelled to attend the market.

Warrill View creative Tracey Ledgerbag travelled to Forest Hill to sell Tracey's Tucker Bags.

The tucker bags contain packet-prepared meals in each sachet and most can be cooked on a camp fire.

Packets can contain spices, lentils, beans and rice, and only need a few extra ingredients to make a meal.

Mrs Ledgerbag said the initiative was aimed at busy people or campers looking for a wholesome meal or even dessert.

The next Handmade Expo will be held at Forest Hill on November 30.