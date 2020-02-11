Menu
Grade 3 student Oliver Pioch is raising money for the World's Greatest Shave.
Health

Goodbye curls, hello cure

Nicholas Gibbs
Nick Gibbs
11th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
It's not unusual for the mass of blonde curls atop Oliver Pioch's head to brighten someone's day.

His mum works in cancer care, and he's met some of her patients while waiting for her to finish.

"There's this patient, he loves my hair," Oliver said.

"He goes 'can I touch your hair, can I touch your hair'?"

The grade three Gladstone West student also gets requests when the family goes to the shops, and was approached by a whole group of people at the State of Origin last year.

"Tourists take photos," his mum Zanthe laughed.

But soon his hair will be changing people's lives in a different way.

Oliver is collecting money for the World's Greatest Shave, and he's already raised more than $380.

"They spend all their money on getting better," he says of the people he's helping out.

A friend of the family has pledged $50 if she can dye his hair electric blue, and the school has agreed. It probably helps that blue happens to be his school colour.

Oliver isn't sure if he'll grow his hair long again, but is looking forward to a simpler wake-up routine.

"There will be less tears in the morning when I brush it," Zanthe said.

To donate, visit worldsgreatestshave.com and search for Oliver Pioch.

Funds go toward supporting families and helping the Leukaemia Foundation reach its goal of zero lives lost to blood cancer by 2035.

Oliver will have his head shaved at Stockland Gladstone in March.

