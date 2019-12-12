Menu
MUCH NEEDED RAIN: Rain brought smiles to many faces yesterday and more is predicted for today. Photo: Anastassia Perets
News

Good things come in threes: Rain on radar

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
12th Dec 2019 12:54 PM

YESTERDAY’S rain has left many in the region pining for more.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued another forecast indicating this afternoon may be a repeat of yesterday.

BOM meteorologist Jess Gardner said while it was still too early to issue a warning, it was forecasted that storms could hit the Gatton area from Toowoomba through to Brisbane.

“There is a severe thunderstorms through the south east again today, including Gatton,” Ms Gardner said.

While the predicted storms could be more “severe” than yesterday’s, with a possible supercell on the cards, rainfall would be slightly less.

“We’re not expecting rainfall totals as high as yesterday,” Ms Gardner said.

“If people are directly under a thunderstorm, they could see totals in the 40-50mm region, but most people would see less than that.”

