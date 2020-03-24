Good rains, coronavirus make for promising show and sale

GOOD TO GO: Hayes & Co owner Peter Hayes is looking forward to a strong showing at the Silverdale Show and Sale on Friday.

NUMBERS might be a little down compared to last year, but organisers are still expecting an impressive showing at the 14th Silverdale Show and Sale on Friday.

Hayes & Co owner Peter Hayes said with about 500 cattle expected at the annual event, it was set to be a good day.

“The cattle should be good quality because the cattle have done very well in the last two months due to the better conditions,” Mr Hayes said.

The senior auctioneer has already had a sneak peek at some of the cattle set for judging this week and was impressed.

“We’ve inspected some of the lines of cattle – they’re very good,” he said.

“Surprising how good they are compared to what could have happened if hadn’t rained.”

He said the class he was most excited to watch was the Jack Hayes Memorial trophy for a pen of six bullocks.

“It’s always hard fought over trophy,” he said.

The Brian Nolan Memorial trophy for the champion pen of restocking cattle was another entry he expected to be strongly contested.

The sale following the show was also set to be strong with recent rain and the affects of coronavirus bumping cattle prices – particularly for butcher cattle.

“There’s strong demand with the recent development with coronavirus. The demand for domestic meat has never been stronger than in the last two weeks,” he said.

Despite the beginnings of a nation wide shutdown the sale will still go ahead as it is classed as an essential service.

But Mr Hayes asked attendees to exercise common sense.

“If they haven’t got to be there – don’t be there,” he said.

While vendors and buyers were welcome, he asked onlookers who weren’t in the market to stay away this year.

Attendees will also be required to provide contact details to assist in contact tracing if an outbreak at the sale was to occur.

Judging for the show kicks of at 7.30am, with presentations at noon followed by the sale at 1pm.