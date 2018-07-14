Golfing duo ace twice

IT'S IN: David Lee (right) poses for a picture at Hatton Vale Golf Course after securing a hole-in-one just a week after his wife.

IT'S IN: David Lee (right) poses for a picture at Hatton Vale Golf Course after securing a hole-in-one just a week after his wife. Meg Bolton

WHAT started as a wife's attempt to spend some time with her husband has ended with two hole-in-ones within a week for the Lee Family.

Julie Lee was the first to drive ball into the hole at the Hatton Vale Golf Course on Saturday, June 23 during the two-person ambrose competition her and her husband David entered as a team.

The hole-in-one occurred on the 16th hole, which is marked as a par 3 where Mrs Lee selected a seven iron.

"I get up to the tee, give it a whack, it was way too big but you don't know until you hit it,” Mrs Lee said.

"It just hit before the green, bounced towards the hole, right up onto the green and bang, hit the flag stick and straight into the hole.”

Mrs Lee couldn't see the green from the tee, but the men who were teeing off from a different area informed her of the good news.

"Hubby ran over to me, we celebrated and I couldn't wait to get over there and dig it out of the hole,” she said. "We thought wow, pretty special and we went to the club house got shouted a drink.”

But Mrs Lee's hole-in-one victory was short lived after David teed off during the individual competition the following Saturday.

"It sailed through the air and we thought 'wow, it's way too big you're going to hit and run' and it did, it ran straight across the green and hit the flag stick and went in,” Mrs Lee said.

Mrs Lee said she's played through pouring rain, 40degree heat and freezing cold, but getting a hole-in-one made it worthwhile.

"It's the greatest feeling you could ever feel at the time,” she said.

"It's a good feeling because not everyone can have one, it's the luck of the draw I think, it's a bit like lotto.”

The Plainlands couple frequent the Hatton vale Golf Course almost every weekend, and if luck strikes again it will make it three hole-in-ones.