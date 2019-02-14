Golfers tee off for cancer

PUTT FOR A CAUSE: Gayle Daetz and Luke Zabel at the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club ahead of their charity day.

PUTT FOR A CAUSE: Gayle Daetz and Luke Zabel at the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club ahead of their charity day. Meg Bolton

GAYLE Daetz has been fundraising for the Leukemia Foundation for almost two decades, but this month she is taking the money-making venture on a whole new course.

Rather than raising money through bake sales and home-made goods, Team J & J want people to tee off with donations at the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club at their charity event.

Team J & J organiser Mrs Daetz said every golfer would help those affected by Leukemia.

"They don't have to have any experience if they don't want to,” Mrs Daetz said.

"They can just come out and support team J & J and have a bit of a giggle and a hit.”

The cause is personal for Mrs Daetz who lost her son who was diagnosed with cancer at 17 years old.

Since his death, Mrs Daetz has raised money for the families and patients affected by cancer as a legacy to her son.

"I want to support the patients and their families because I've been down that road,” she said.

Mrs Daetz's son fought Leukemia for six years before losing his battle at just 23.

"I had six years of meeting other patients and their families and knowing what they're going through,” Mrs Daetz said.

The charity golf way will feature a two-person ambrose competition be held on Sunday, February 24.

Gatton Jubilee Golf Club bar manager Luke Zabel said the event was an opportunity for people to have fun for a good cause.

"Gayle has got a lot of prizes donated by Andrew Dodt and other local businesses, so everyone has a chance at winning a prize.”

He urged people to get involved in the day, even is they'd never picked up a golf club before.

"It's a game for life, you can take it up at five and still be playing at 85,” he said.

At present, about 10 teams had registered for the day but many spots were still available.