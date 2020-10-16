Golfer bitten by deadly snake during round on CQ course
A MORANBAH man had a golf round to remember yesterday when he stepped on what he thought to be a stick, but was actually a brown snake.
He was flown from Moranbah to Mackay Base Hospital by RACQ CQ Rescue after being bitten.
The golfer is the second person to be bitten by a snake in Moranbah this month.
The Mackay-based rescue helicopter has already flown 10 patients bitten by snakes this
year, including one in July, four in April and one patient each in January and February.
RACQ CQ Rescue air crewman Quinton Rethus said the summer heat was flushing out
snakes across the region with numerous sightings in suburban backyards.
With Reptile Awareness Day on Wednesday, October 21, he said it was the perfect time to remind residents and visitors that as the weather heated up, the number of highly-venomous snakes on the move in yards and gardens would increase.
"In the event of a snake bite, immobilising the patient and limb with a crepe bandage and
calling triple-0 could potentially save a life," he said
"Stopping the lymphatic spread of the venom is of paramount importance.
"With any snake bite, bandage the limb firmly, splint it if possible and immobilise the patient
immediately.
"Every snake bite should be managed as a medical emergency. Correct first aid could save
a snake victim's life."
The rescue helicopter service urged anyone administering first aid to a snake bite victim to
never wash the area or try to suck the venom out, to not incise or cut the bite or apply a high
tourniquet.
Identification of the snake was often possible at hospital by the venom present at the bite site.
Mr Rethus said a brown snake could potentially kill in as little as 30 minutes, so with any
suspected snake bite, seek medical attention urgently.
He says it was vital residents took precautions during the hot weather and made children aware of the danger of snakes, as most people were bitten when trying to kill or capture the reptiles.
"Watch your step outside and wear appropriate footwear at all times," Mr Rethus said.