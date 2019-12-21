Menu
Dustin Johnson's wife Paulina Gretzky
Dustin Johnson's wife Paulina Gretzky
Fashion & Beauty

Golf WAG's bikini snap melts social media

by Joe Miles
21st Dec 2019

Dustin Johnson declared his love for fiancee Paulina Gretzky after she posted a stunning bikini snap.

The 31-year-old birthday girl left little to the imagination as she soaked up the sunshine during her celebratory trip to the Caribbean.

Johnson, 35, and Gretzky were joined by friends as they jetted off to Saint Barthelemy to celebrate her big day.

And she sent her 777,000 Instagram followers into meltdown as she posed for a picture in a skimpy gold bikini.

Johnson, who has been engaged to the model and pop star since 2013, decided to leave a cheeky comment.

The 2016 U.S Open winner wrote: "So beautiful! Love you so much."

Home is where your passport is.

During their time together in the Bahamas, the loved-up couple have enjoyed plenty of pizza and sipped drinks from a disco ball-shaped bowl.

The world No5 golfer has been dating Gretzky since 2012 and they have two children together.

Uh huh 🍯

But their public relationship has not been without its up and downs.

Gretzky removed all of the images of Johnson from her Instagram account last year over his links to socialite Yassie Safai.

Johnson, 34, admitted he and Gretzky - who have been engaged since 2013 - had "relationship ups and downs" but that they are committed to each other.

He wrote on Twitter: "Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family.

"Thank you for your love and support."

And at the time, she sent her fans wild as she shared a stunning snap of herself in a bright pink bikini.

Hotter than you Pink 🧜🏼‍♀️

She is reported to have caught the golfing bug in a big way, and has regularly re-tweeted messages detailing Johnson's exploits on the course.

One her own Instagram page, Safai, 39, describes herself as a "Connector. World Traveller. Golf Lover. Joy Seeker. Fashion Enthusiast. Rescue Momma. Hopelessly In Love".

But Safai quashed talk of a romance.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Good times & tan lines 🍍

