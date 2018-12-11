Golf on agenda for Somerset CEO

OFFICIAL GOODBYE: Somerset Regional Council CEO Robert Bain will step down from the top job.

OFFICIAL GOODBYE: Somerset Regional Council CEO Robert Bain will step down from the top job. Meg Bolton

WHEN Robert Bain drives away from Esk on December 24, he not only leaves behind a 34-year career in local government but a fast-developing, debt-free council.

The Somerset Regional Council chief executive officer will officially step down from the top job on January 2, 2019, after almost 18 years of service in the Esk region.

While upgrades and developments continued to be announced for the Somerset region thanks to its pristine financial standing, it was far from debt free when the CEO first started.

"When I arrived, council was in debt, they were borrowing to do normal operational matters clearly unsustainable,” Mr Bain said.

He said the debt was so significant the council had to spend money paying off interest rather than improving the community.

"I worked very hard to get it into the position where council is debt free with significant financial resources behind us,” he said.

Mr Bain started as the CEO of the Esk Shire Council in February 2001 and through "sound financial management” he watched the region prosper.

"The result that came from being in a financially sound position is that we were able to move forward and achieve the infrastructure you see around now,” he said.

As a Fernvale resident for most of his tenure, Mr Bain has experienced the developments first-hand and watched the community develop from a ground level.

The times where Fernvale's centre was marked by a supermarket were well in the past, with the sports centre, futures building and various other initiatives bringing the town into the modern era.

Mr Bain said being a CEO in small area gave him a heightened insight into the needs of the community.

"You've got the ability to make things happen,” he said.

"You see the impact of the decisions council makes, whereas in a larger bureaucracy you are far removed from the outcomes of decisions that are made.”

Along with the developments in Fernvale, under Mr Bain's lead Somerset had gained the Somerset Civic Centre, an art gallery and multiple libraries across the region.

While infrastructure projects were referred to as singular projects, for Mr Bain the developments were a reminder of the constant cost control implemented behind the scenes.

"You can see it, you can feel it, you can touch it, but it all comes from having a good financial base if you didn't have that you wouldn't be able to do those things,” he said.

Major road upgrades had also been implemented in the Somerset, with just four timber bridges remaining.

"A lot of people don't see the value or understand the costs in what it takes to build those bridges, even a modest concrete bridge will cost the best part of a million dollars,” Mr Bain said.

More than 60 wooden bridges had been upgraded in Somerset since he took charge and improving roads were vital to maintaining and increasing population numbers.

"Infrastructure is critical for industry and for people to live here,” Mr Bain said.

"Frankly if you don't have that (sufficient roads), no one will live here and the industries will not survive,” he said.

With Kilcoy, Toogoolawah, Esk, Lowood and Fernvale making up the major towns in the Somerset region, the upgraded roads formed important "communication lines” for residents.

Mr Bain said roads and bridges ensured residents had a decent standard of living in the region.

"The infrastructure has been upgraded and modernised and it's evolved,” he said.

While Mr Bain's time at the council was successful on the books, he also experienced significant events such as the 2011 floods and the amalgamation of councils.

"At stages it's a very stressful job and other times it's a very enjoyable job and sometimes stressful and enjoyable come together,” he said.

After almost two decades of devotion Mr Bain felt comfortable about leaving the council to begin the next stage of his life.

"I think if you look around Queensland you'd find very few local governments in the financial position and the standing that this council is in at the moment,” he said.

During retirement, Mr Bain plans to reduce his golf handicap, focus on health and fitness, and spend time with his grandchildren.