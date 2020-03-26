Menu
HOLE IN ONE: Two Lockyer Valley organisations will share in more than $60,000 in funding to improve facilities. Photo: Zach Hogg
News

Golf club, community hall share in $60k funding windfall

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
26th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
WHILE there won’t be much, if any, activity at the clubs in the next few months, two Lockyer Valley groups have been boosted with the news of more funding heading their way.

The Glenore Grove Public Hall Association and Laidley Golf Club will received a combined total $60,000 in grant funding to upgrade facilities.

The organisations were among a number of Lockyer groups to share in more than $250,000 in the latest round of the Community Benefit Gambling Fund grants.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald has passed on his congratulations to the electorate’s latest successful applicants.

Mr McDonald was delighted to receive news of the clubs’ success and encouraged any community organisations looking for assistance to apply.

“In round 103, clubs and organisations in Lockyer were successful in receiving a combined total of over $250,000.’ said Mr McDonald.

“This money will give a much-needed boost to some of Lockyer’s community groups and sporting clubs and allows them to continue doing the great work they do.”

The GCBF is Queensland’s largest one-off grants program and distributes approximately $54 million a year to communities across Queensland.

Round 105 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund is now open, with applications closing at 11.59pm on April 30.

Mr McDonald said he was always happy to provide support for the community and sporting groups that complete the application process and he encouraged nominees to continue applying if they were unsuccessful in previous rounds.

To apply for the program visit www.justice.qld.gov.au/grants or for more information contact the Lockyer Electorate Office via email at lockyer@parliament.qld.gov.au.

