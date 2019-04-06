Golden State star Stephen Curry running hot
STEPHEN Curry scored 40 points to move into third place on Golden State's career list as the NBA champion Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-114.
With 16,283 points, Curry trails only Wilt Chamberlain (17,783) and Rick Barry (16,447) on the Warriors' career scoring charts.
The Warriors need one more win or a Denver loss to secure the top spot and home court advantage in the West.
Curry is a big reason why Golden State is back on top despite a sometimes tumultuous season. The two-time MVP made nine of 12 three-point attempts and had seven assists in the wire-to-wire win.
Josh Jackson scored 35 points, including eight in overtime, as the host Phoenix Suns held off the New Orleans Pelicans 133-126.
Australian Joe Ingles had 17 points and seven assists as the Utah Jazz won their season-best seventh straight game, an easy 119-98 triumph over the Sacramento Kings.
The Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-110 to clinch the Northwest Division and at least the No.3 seed in the Western Conference.
Denver (53-26) has a slim chance at the top seed and leads Houston by 11/2 games for the second seed.
Alex Caruso scored a career-high 32 points as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the play-off-bound Clippers 122-117.
Seven-time NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points and Rudy Gay added 18 as San Antonio beat Washington 129-112.
Australian Patty Mills and three-point specialist Bryn Forbes each scored 17 for the Spurs, who had lost five of eight.
Boston scored a crucial 117-97 victory over Indiana with Jason Tatum scoring 22 points and Gordon Hayward adding 21 in his return to Indianapolis.
The Celtics broke a tie with Indiana for the No. 4 seed in the East and essentially took a two-game lead in the chase for home-court advantage.
Australian Aron Baynes recorded a double-double for Boston with 11 points and rebounds.
Orlando used a franchise-record 81 points in the first half to cruise past Atlanta 149-113 to take another step toward a play-off berth for the first time in seven years.
Kemba Walker scored 29 points as the Hornets beat Toronto 113-111 while Delon Wright set career highs with 26 points and 14 assists in his first triple-double as Memphis topped Dallas 122-112.
Oklahoma City also beat Detroit 123-110, Minnesota had a 111-109 win over Miami while James Harden's 26 points led Houston past New York 120-96.
