Lady Gaga at the 2019 Golden Globe awards.
Celebrity

Best, worst dressed on Golden Globes red carpet

by Bronte Coy
7th Jan 2019 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM

Hollywood's leading men and ladies have started to hit the red carpet in Los Angeles for the 76th annual Golden Globes, and in a real treat for all of us armchair critics back home, there are already some experimental looks.

Leading the charge is Lady Gaga, who's scored her first Best Actress nomination for the role of Ally in the critically-acclaimed A Star Is Born.

There's no doubt all eyes were always going to be on her today, but just in case any weren't - she brought a Plan B in the form of this eye-catching ensemble.

Sleeves big enough to smuggle in snacks? Check. A train to rival Meghan's royal wedding gown? Check. Bright colour? Check? Matching hair? You betcha.

Also, shout-out to Gaga for committing to wearing these alarmingly high heels for hours on end - my feet hurt just looking at them.

Hope there are Band-Aids in her handbag.
While the 2018 red carpet may have been a sea of black (in a sartorial nod to the Time's Up movement), this year, colour is clearly already making a big comeback.

Leading the Aussie charge is the always elegant Nicole Kidman, who is up for a Globe for her incredible performance in Destroyer

 

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
2019 Golden Globes hosts, Killing Eve star - and Best Actress in a Drama TV Series nominee - Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg were among the earliest arrivals ahead of the ceremony's midday (Australian) start time.

Sandra Oh arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Oh is co-hosting the event with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, who arrived on the red carpet with his wife, Joanna Newsom.

Joanna Newsom and Andy Samberg. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Here are the best, worst and boldest looks so far from the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet:

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's lead star, Rachel Brosnahan, channelled her character's love of bright colours in a bold yellow dress. The actress won Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical TV Series for Mrs. Maisel in 2018, and is nominated in the same category again this year.

Brosnahan could manage back-to-back Best Actress wins.
Jamie Lee Curtis looks fabulous - and also kind of like Storm in X-Men?
Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton is eye-catching in a long-sleeved sparkling gold gown - with an Angelina Jolie-esque thigh split.

 

Lucy Boynton drew inspiration from the actual winner’s statue - genius.
After all of the gorgeous gowns she's worn on Outlander, Caitriona Balfe's choice of dress was baffling.

Caitriona Balfe arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Lucy Liu arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Two-time Golden Globes nominee Amy Adams, who's in the running for Best Supporting Actress for Vice and Best Actress in a Mini-Series for Sharp Objects, totally deserves a win today - just not for this dull dress.

 

Yawn.
At least Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez had a bit of pep. 

Gina Rodriguez arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Among the other early arrivals are longtime red carpet fixtures, Extra presenter Mario Lopez and his Australian co-host Renee Bargh, as well as E! News host Giuliana Rancic.

 

Rancic’s gown featured a stunning embellished neckline. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Actor Idris Elba and his fiance model Sabrina Dhowre.
10,000 BC star Camilla Belle went for an Aquaman theme.
This romantic gown from If Beale Street Could Talk star Kiki Layne is an early favourite.

Hollywood newcomer Kiki Layne’s blush bridal-style gown is a winner.
