Golden Globes 2019: the winners so far

Richard Madden accepting the award for best actor in a TV drama series for his role in "Bodyguard" during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP

IT'S the first show of Hollywood's award season. The Golden Globes are on today, with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper among the hot favourites to win.

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg are hosting the 76th annual event, which recognises achievement in both TV and film.

With the star-studded awards now underway in Los Angeles, early winners in the TV categories include Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method and Richard Madden for the addictive Netflix series Bodyguard.

In a move that will please fans, The Americans finally took out a Globe for its sixth and final season.

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse was also named Best Motion Picture - Animated.

Here are the winners so far:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Rosamund Pike (A Private War)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)

Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman)

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)

Charlize Theron (Tully)

Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale (Vice)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Robert Redford (The Old Man & the Gun)

John C. Reilly (Stan & Ollie)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams (Vice)

Claire Foy (First Man)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) WINNER

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali (Green Book) WINNER

Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse WINNER

Best Director - Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)

Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)

Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther)

Justin Hurwitz (First Man) WINNER

Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

All the Stars (Black Panther)

Girl in the Movies (Dumplin')

Requiem For a Private War (A Private War)

Revelation'(Boy Erased)

Shallow (A Star Is Born) WINNER

Best Television Series - Drama

The Americans WINNER

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) WINNER

Julia Roberts (Homecoming)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Stephan James (Homecoming)

Richard Madden (Bodyguard) WINNER

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Bodyguard is Richard Madden's first hit TV role since Game of Thrones. Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

Kidding (Showtime)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell (The Good Place)

Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)

Alison Brie (Glow)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Debra Messing (Will & Grace)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)

Jim Carrey (Kidding)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) WINNER

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) WINNER

Connie Britton (Dirty John)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal) WINNER

Henry Winkler (Barry)