Golden blooms for miles at Mt Walker property

HEALTHY CROP: The sunflowers at the Mount Walker property. Craig Bachmann Photography

NORM Kerle sees three or four people stop outside his property on an average day to take pictures.

While it's scarcely used, the stretch of bitumen the farm backs onto - Rosewood-Warrill View Road - attracts spectators chasing sights of honey gold under blue skies.

Mr Kerle said the sunflowers always faced in the direction of the morning sun.

"A lot of people think they follow the sun's path as it progresses throughout the day but it's not true; they face the sun in the morning and stay facing that way all day, dropping after about 9am,” he said.

Mr and Mrs Kerle's farm is located 20km southwest of Rosewood and, of the 300 acre property, 50 acres is currently flowering with sunflowers.

The variety produces black seeds, which are optimal to harvest for sunflower oil.

"There's two different types of sunflowers,” he said.

"There's an oil seed sunflower and a birdseed sunflower. The birdseed ones have a white stripe on them. If you feed the oil seed to birds, they'll lose their feathers.”

More than merely a sight for sore eyes, the flowers the property produces are high quality.

The seeds these flowers produce are unsuitable for birds and can even cause them to lose their feathers if consumed. Ebony Graveur

"You have to realise that oilseed sunfowers have to have 40% oil to meet standards,” he said.

"Mine were 50% so I got a bonus, with more oil.”

While it makes for a quality product, the oil content complicates the drying process.

Still, Norm wouldn't have it any other way and loves his life on the farm.

When he was two, Mr Kerle's parents bought a property at Mount Walker on Warrill View Road.

For the 68 years that followed Mr Kerle remained on the land, farming everything from cattle to soya beans and now, sunflowers.

"That was our home farm, we bought the neighbour's and then later on when Sandra and I got married, we bought this,” he said.

Like many farms, the lack of rain has affected the crop but the majority of the flowers survived the driest January on record.

"That's why I grow sunflowers; they favour me on dry land,” he said.

"Everybody says 'where do you water them from?' and I say 'I haven't watered them at all'.”

Norm Kerle has lived on the farm for nearly seventy years and wouldn't have it any other way. Ebony Graveur

Before sunflowers, the land was used to farm soya beans.

"I gave up growing soya beans because every year, come February, like now, we get no rain and that's when they're flowering and podding. So you've got hay material,” he said.

The soya beans had garnered a tidy profit but the success of the crop was too dependant on generous rainfall.

Having grown sunflowers briefly in the past, Mr Kerle decided to change it up, making a return to the flowers.

"I realised I'm not making any money on soya beans because of the dry weather and I figured you can grow sunflowers on minimal moisture and minimal fertility.”

The current crop was grown in December from two inches of rain.

"Apart from one or two millimetres along the way, they've had nothing until about a fortnight ago when we had 15 ml,” he said.

While the flowers themselves are hardy, with tap roots tunnelled down as deep as two metres, Mr Kerle said the trick lay in planting on fallowed land.

Eighteen months earlier, the land grew corn.

Following that crop, the ground was ploughed then left to fallow.

"That is the secret with dry land. Fallowing lets the ground store up moisture in the subsoil,” he said.