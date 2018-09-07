Menu
The Gold Coast train line is suspended in both directions after a police incident on the tracks at Pimpama.
Teen critical after falling onto live wires

by Talisa Eley, Amanda Robbemond
7th Sep 2018 2:58 AM

A TEENAGER is in a critical condition after falling on to live wires on a railway line on the Gold Coast.

The boy was among three 17-year-olds treated for burns on train lines at Pimpama just after 9pm.

Two of the boys were rushed to the specialist burns unit at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with burns to up to 60 per cent of their bodies.

 

A third boy was treated for serious but stable injuries at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police said early inquiries suggest the trio found their way on to a private walkway for rail workers when one slipped onto live wires just after 9pm.

The incident suspended Gold Coast train services in both directions for an hour.

Services have now been restored but residual delays are expected.

It follows earlier delays on the line because of system faults around Ormeau, which had commuters waiting up to 40 minutes for services at 7pm on Thursday.

