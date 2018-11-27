Menu
Login
A lane of the M1 northbound has been closed after a two vehicle accident this morning. Picture: Supplied.
A lane of the M1 northbound has been closed after a two vehicle accident this morning. Picture: Supplied.
News

Traffic chaos after two car crash on motorway

by Michael Saunders
27th Nov 2018 10:22 AM

A TWO vehicle crash on the Pacific Motorway has caused traffic chaos this morning with lengthy delays for expected for motorists.

Northbound lanes between Mudgeeraba and Reedy Creek are backed up more than 10km after a hatchback collided with a truck just north of the Mudgeeraba Road exit of the M1.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 9.30am after reports of a hatchback colliding with a truck and landing on its roof.

Police have closed the left lane of the motorway and an ambulance crew are assessing a female patient for injuries.

Motorists travelling northbound on the M1 can expect delays up to 20 minutes and police have advised to seek alternate routes.

The crash comes after an 18-year-old woman was killed in a three vehicle accident near Canungra yesterday.

More Stories

crash editors picks gold coast traffic

Top Stories

    Bachlorette contestant to wrestle in the Lockyer

    Bachlorette contestant to wrestle in the Lockyer

    News Apollo is no stranger to the spot light but Saturday night will be his wrestling debut in the Lockyer.

    Weekend win not enough to take top spot

    Weekend win not enough to take top spot

    News Cricketers in the Lockyer Valley return after a week of wash outs.

    Family traits passed along to young driver

    Family traits passed along to young driver

    Horses Taleah claims Marburg young driver series

    Dance your way up to Ma Ma Creek

    Dance your way up to Ma Ma Creek

    News Head over on December 2

    Local Partners