Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gold Coast infant taken to hospital in critical condition. Picture: Stephen Harman
Gold Coast infant taken to hospital in critical condition. Picture: Stephen Harman
News

Toddler dead in drowning tragedy

by Emily Toxward & Jacob Miley
2nd Aug 2020 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG girl who suffered critical injuries after a near-drowning at a Gold Coast property has died in hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed on Sunday morning that the girl, three, had died at Gold Coast University Hospital on Saturday night.

The spokesman said it appeared the incident occurred at a private dam at a Gaven property.

Paramedics rushed to the property about 11am on Saturday following "post immersion" involving the girl.

The child was treated at the scene by critical care paramedics and a high acuity response unit before being rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital, but she could not be saved.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

drowning editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        400 per cent jump: Qld’s hottest 100 growth suburbs revealed

        premium_icon 400 per cent jump: Qld’s hottest 100 growth suburbs revealed

        Property More than 20 Queensland suburbs have seen house prices jump at least 400 per cent in the past two decades. Is yours one of them?

        Scramble to secure suburbs in virus’ shadow

        premium_icon Scramble to secure suburbs in virus’ shadow

        News Suburbs are under a cloud after it was revealed where a case visited

        Simple reason this childcare centre is region’s best

        premium_icon Simple reason this childcare centre is region’s best

        Community A Lockyer learning centre’s director and owner agree there is one main reason it...

        ‘Don't underestimate us’: Fresh Hawks team set to take field

        premium_icon ‘Don't underestimate us’: Fresh Hawks team set to take field

        Rugby League A fresh Hawks' A-grade side will take to the field this weekend.