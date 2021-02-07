Gold Coast death beaches closed

A dozen beaches are closed across the Gold Coast and Sunshine coast and waves pummel the shorleline. Picture: Glenn Hampson

A dozen beaches are closed across the Gold Coast and Sunshine coast and waves pummel the shorleline. Picture: Glenn Hampson

More than half a dozen Gold Beaches remain closed as powerful surges and waves pummel the shoreline where three people lost their lives within 36 hours.

Three beaches along the Sunshine Coast have also been closed on Sunday because of dangerous conditions.

Surf Life Saving Queensland announced eight beaches would be off-limits before adding that iconic Surfers Paradise beach would also be closed.

The beaches where three people lost their lives remain closed.

The treacherous conditions have been attributed to ex-tropical cyclone Lucas, which was moving in a south-westerly condition off the coast of New Caledonia.

A Victorian man died on Saturday morning after being pulled from the water at Mermaid Beach.

The 34-year-old's death came after two people lost their lives after going swimming in the waters at nearby Broadbeach on Thursday night.

An aerial view showing Broadbeach and Mermaid Waters, where three people died within 36 hours. Picture: Google maps

Broadbeach and Mermaid Waters are among nine beaches closed to the public on Sunday.

Only Southport and Main Beach remain open to the public.

Our community has been saddened by the three tragic deaths on our beaches over the past few days.



As we near the end of summer, our lifesavers and lifeguards implore you to swim only at patrolled beaches during patrolled hours. Always swim between the red and yellow flags. pic.twitter.com/ZPUv18vW2A — Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) (@lifesavingqld) February 6, 2021

The three deaths have prompted SLSQ to appeal to the public not to defy the closures. Swimmers are also advised to swim between the flags at patrolled beaches.

"Our community has been saddened by the three tragic deaths on our beaches over the past few days," SLSQ tweeted.

"As we near the end of summer, our lifesavers and lifeguards implore you to swim only at patrolled beaches during patrolled hours. Always swim between the red and yellow flags."

The following #SunshineCoast beaches are closed due to dangerous surf conditions:#Kawana#Wurtulla#Bokarina

Please follow lifesavers directions and stay out of the water. pic.twitter.com/bYptVfOnmv — Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) (@lifesavingqld) February 6, 2021

The three beaches along the Sunshine Coast that are off limits to swimmers are Kawana, Wurtulla and Bokarina, which are located between Caloundra and Maroochydore.

Originally published as Gold Coast death beaches closed