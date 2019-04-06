Gold accredited education precinct in our backyard

NEW APPROACH: Principal Lisa Noonan said the school couldn't go back to the way things were.

Meg Bolton

MODERN life is commonly linked with political correctness and wrapping kids in cotton wool, but one Somerset school has taken a step in the opposite direction.

If you drive past Prenzlau State School on any given day you'll see students enjoying their lunchtimes without shoes, swinging from trees and playing in the mud.

While the behaviour would usually be frowned upon, embracing nature has been encouraged at Prenzlau for the past two years, and the concept is making a big difference.

Principal Lisa Noonan said since taking students outside more and readjusting their timetables, conflict had decreased, and overall happiness has improved.

"It's totally transformed the way kids interact at lunch time, there's less fighting and arguing - they're constructing and building things and climbing trees instead,” Mrs Noonan said.

The notion has been a process the school has worked on for the past two years, until becoming a gold accredited Nature Play Queensland Primary School Education Provider.

"There is no such thing as wet weather, they all have a school issued raincoat and gum boots,” she said.

As students at a nature play school, children are allowed to play with sticks, swing from ropes on trees and jump on the in-built trampolines.

Mrs Noonan said students had injured themselves during nature play, but they had also developed skills to deal with the injuries.

"If they step on a stone or crows ash (seed pod) and they cut their foot, they manage it, (they know) it's not the end of the world, we don't need it wrapped and bandaged,” she said.

"We manage risk not avoid it, we are teaching kids to take risks that are calculated risks as opposed to making silly mistakes.”

She said students were actively involved in determining what was safe.

"Kids decide which trees are suitable to climb,” Mrs Noonan said.

The school is pioneering the way students interact with nature as the only gold accredited education facility in the state.

"We've changed the way kids interact with the environment, in the way they learn outdoors with a much more hands-on curriculum,” Mrs Noonan said.

The changes include reducing the amount of time spent in the classroom and having four breaks a day.

Mrs Noonan said time in the classroom is based on the fact the average concentration time is 45 minutes.

The school still teach the Australian curriculum, but stray from the mainstream approach.

Mrs Noonan said the children were more focused in the classroom as a result.

"We have happier engaged kids, there is less detentions, attendance is high, parents are involved and the teachers are happy,” she said.

"For us it's been a very rewarding journey and we know we could never go back to the way things were.”

Next term the school will also introduce Forest School where students will learn to light fires, saw wood and hammer nails in a safe environment.

Mrs Noonan said the achievements were thanks to collaboration between students, staff and community members.

At present the school has 58 students enrolled with 15 students on the wait list.