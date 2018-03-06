Goats to go on show at Marburg this weekend

THE 2018 Queensland Branch of the Dairy Goat Society of Australia Inc Kid and Goatling Show will be held at the Marburg Showgrounds on Saturday with judging starting at 9am.

There will be a number of quality dairy goats on exhibit competing for the coveted Supreme Exhibit prize.

There will be does and bucks being judged by Peggy Jessen from Clifton.

Peggy is a long-standing member of the society and has a large goat dairy on the Downs.

Also on the day, the Poldark Trophy for the doe kid gaining the most championships during the show season will be presented for the winning doe kid from the 2017 shows.

Members of the public are welcome to come along and have a look and ask questions.