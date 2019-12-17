Glowing lounge room mini bar aids cops in Lockyer drug bust

SECRET GARDEN: Trent Cundell pleaded guilty to three charges.

THIS was not just any old mini bar.

Glowing lights peeking between slats of wood on a mini bar in a house in Laidley Heights tipped off police to what was stashed behind it.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police searched the Laidley Heights property on November 25, after they were called to a disturbance at 5.50pm.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Courtney Boss said police could hear a male person yelling from the street and went in to investigate.

They saw, lying in plain view, a used water pipe and a chop bowl.

“Police noticed a light emanating between the slats of the bar in the lounge room next to them.”

Chicken factory worker Trent Cundell, 20, told police he was growing marijuana plants behind the bar.

Three plants were hidden away behind the bar, along with a light and a fan.

“The cannabis plants were 20 to 30cm each,” Snr Const Boss said.

Cundell pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils and possessing anything used in the commission of crime.

Magistrate Graham Lee told Cundell drug production was a more serious charge than merely possessing it.

He fined Cundell $1000 and ordered the plants and utensils be forfeited.