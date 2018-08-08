Menu
Login
International music superstar Katy Perry was spotted on the Sunshine Coast yesterday going on a whale watching tour.
International music superstar Katy Perry was spotted on the Sunshine Coast yesterday going on a whale watching tour. Instagram
News

Global superstar Katy Perry spotted in Mooloolaba

Matty Holdsworth
by
8th Aug 2018 8:55 AM | Updated: 9:15 AM

INTERNATIONAL pop music superstar Katy Perry has been spotted in Mooloolaba.

The global icon is currently touring Australia part of her Witness tour and has two upcoming shows at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre today and Friday.

GET A PAIR OF SENNHEISER HEADPHONES WITH YOUR DAILY SUBSCRIPTION

Despite attempts to go incognito, the celebrity was seen boarding Whale One at the Wharf Precinct.

Judging by her Instagram feed, she had a whale of a time.

International music superstar Katy Perry was spotted on the Sunshine Coast yesterday going on a whale watching tour.
International music superstar Katy Perry was spotted on the Sunshine Coast yesterday going on a whale watching tour. Instagram


COUPLE LIVING IN THE SHADOW OF COUNCIL DECISIONS

Her entourage consisted of hair stylist Rick Henry, yoga instructor Chaubot, videographer and photographer Tim Sekiguchi, make-up artist Michael Anthony and personal assistant Tamra Natisin.

If you were lucky enough to get a glimpse of the music royalty or even get a photo with her, send it to matty.holdsworth@scnews.com.au.

International music superstar Katy Perry was spotted on the Sunshine Coast yesterday going on a whale watching tour.
International music superstar Katy Perry was spotted on the Sunshine Coast yesterday going on a whale watching tour. Instagram

 

headphones

Related Items

celebrity editors picks katy perry mooloolaba sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Local Woolworths to donate proceeds to drought relief

    Local Woolworths to donate proceeds to drought relief

    News Fernvale, Plainland Woolworths supermarkets get behind devistating drought

    • 8th Aug 2018 9:11 AM
    National Tree day holds important lesson for students

    National Tree day holds important lesson for students

    News Getting their hands dirty

    • 8th Aug 2018 8:00 AM
    Darren Lehmann won't rush back into pressure cooker

    Darren Lehmann won't rush back into pressure cooker

    News The luncheon raised funds for the Withcott Rural Fire Brigade.

    Koala deaths prompt call for road signage

    Koala deaths prompt call for road signage

    News Speeding is said to be a contributing factor of the koala deaths.

    Local Partners