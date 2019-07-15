Glitz and glamour gallops back to Esk Racing Club

GOOD TIMES: Jen Jendra, Lucy Reed, Lorie Kasper, Mark Kasper with Shannon and Darren Jendra enjoyed themselves at the Esk Races on Saturday. The weekend meet was the Esk Racing Club's

THE glitz and glamour of country races galloped back into Esk on the weekend.

The Esk Racing Club hosted it's second meet for the year, and secretary Sharon Cowley said it was the biggest race day since 2009.

On-top-of the usual fashions on the field, and plenty of horse racing, 13 life members, both past and present, were recognised on the day.

The club presented the life members and their families with new saddle clothes to be used on race days, each bearing the name of a life member.

Ms Cowley said the presentations had been well received.

"They were really excited and pleased. People really liked it,” she said.

The strongest crowd in a decade flocked into the race course, with punters both local and interstate enjoying the day.

Ms Cowley put the popularity of country race meets down to their uniqueness.

"I think it's very relaxed, and i think your close to the action all the time which you can't do in Doomben or Eagle Farm,” she said.

"You can get right up to the fence, you can get right to the stables and it's cheap.”