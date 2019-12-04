Glider pilot ready to soar at women’s world championships

READY TO SOAR: Winwill glider pilot Jenny Thompson prepares for takeoff at the Women’s World Gliding Competition. Ms Thompson holds two Australian records. Picture: Dominic Elsome

READY TO SOAR: Winwill glider pilot Jenny Thompson prepares for takeoff at the Women’s World Gliding Competition. Ms Thompson holds two Australian records. Picture: Dominic Elsome

NINE Australians, including Jenny Thompson from Winwill near Grantham, are preparing for takeoff at the 10th Women’s World Gliding Competition from January 4-17.

The international contest which is held every two years is being hosted by Australia for the first time.

Ms Thompson, whose home flying club is the Darling Downs Soaring Club near Jondaryan, currently holds the Australian women’s record for 300km triangle speed at 144kph and the Australian women’s record for 500km out and return speed at 134kph.

Winners at the World Gliding Competition are decided by who gains the most points after 10 days of competition, racing around triangular courses of about 500km each day.

Ms Thompson said the pilots aren’t adrenaline junkies, but “we’re thinking pilots”.

“We’re thinking of strategies and planning and preparation – it’s the whole package of the challenge.”

She said she was looking forward to the event and competing at Lake Keepit in NSW with 47 pilots ranging in age from 24 to 65 from Australia, Japan, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Czech Republic, USA, Poland and Italy.

There will be four Queensland pilots taking part – including Jo Davis also from the Darling Downs club.

Ms Thompson, 61, said the previously male-dominated sport had seen an increase of women, with her club now comprising about 12% female pilots.

“My dad and I started to fly together when I was 15, and from the first moment I was in a glider I was hooked.”

Now a mentor and role model to other women, Ms Thompson works as an instructor and has trained about 600 students in a sport that “virtually anyone can do”.

“I get a thrill out of teaching people. This is a lifelong passion for me.”

She said flying her fibre glass racing glider with its 18-metre wing span had taught her patience and given her confidence in her own abilities.

“You learn to back yourself, you learn to take on new challenges, and you say to yourself, ‘If I can do this I can do anything.’

“Sometimes you can be in the air for seven hours on your own and in a challenging environment.

“You have to be sharp and healthy and active. You also have to be relatively fit but it’s more about endurance. It’s as demanding on the brain as it is on the body.”

Ms Thompson said pilots used VHF radios in their aircraft and flight computers in the cockpit to maintain contact and support each other “but mostly it’s a sport you do on your own”.

“In a competition we fly cooperatively as a team.”

At this time of year – with clear skies and a lot of heat – Ms Thompson can travel for distances of up to 800km, or a seven-hour flight.

The gliders, which don’t have engines, circle in thermal currents, climbing and gliding, climbing and gliding.

“So you don’t get to fly fast all the time. It’s the challenge of staying in the air.

“In my view there’s nothing I’ve ever done that’s as challenging, and the challenges never end.

“I still think I’ve got so much to learn.”

She enjoys the camaraderie gained from a shared passion and interest with others, and Ms Thompson said she was rarely scared.

“The scary bits are flying very close to other gliders which you do in a competition, and flying near thunderstorms you have to be careful, but most of the time it’s not scary – it’s just really challenging.

“We’re always in control but occasionally we run out of the lifting air and we have to land in a paddock, so we’re always flying over country where we can land.

“But the aim is to get home every day.”

Queensland has five flying clubs at Warwick, Boonah, Kingaroy, Caboolture, Gympie, and the Darling Downs.