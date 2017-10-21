Glenore Grove's Catholic church to turn 80

YOU'RE INVITED: Join members of St Therese's church on Sunday, November 19 at Glenore Grove in celebrating 80 years of faith and service.

YOU'RE INVITED: Join members of St Therese's church on Sunday, November 19 at Glenore Grove in celebrating 80 years of faith and service. contributed

GLENORE Grove's community of faith will gather next month to celebrate the 80th anniversary of St Therese's Catholic Church.

The milestone will be marked by a special afternoon mass on Sunday, November 19 from 3pm, run by its current priest Father Noy.

The mass will be followed by afternoon tea where past and present members can share memories, peruse old photos and create some new memories.

Church volunteer and member of 78 years Rita Bichel said the committee expected about 200 people to attend the 80th birthday celebration.

"It's very exciting, we really can't wait” she said.

"We had about 160 people turn out for the church's 50th birthday so we expect much more than that.”

With the 80th birthday preparations well under way, Mrs Bichel said she had organised for three of the original church members to cut the birthday cake.

"I said to Fr Noy a while back that we should celebrate the church's 80th birthday instead of the 100th,” she said.

"Because there are members who are aged over 80 years old and some other, older members - like me - might not be around for the 100th birthday. You never know though.

"I'm so happy he agreed.”

Mrs Bichel said past priests and parishioners and members of the public were all welcome to attend the event.

"It's been a big base for the community to connect over the years, and that's really what we are celebrating,” she said.

"It's a strong church community and people can come along and show their support.”

Mrs Bichel, who has been the church gardener for nearly 10 years, is proud of her beautiful gardens.

"The church has a lot of family history attached to it for me and for others too,” she said.

"My parents - and lots of other's parents attended church there in the community. It's very family orientated.”

As history goes, it wasn't the first Catholic church in Glenore Grove, with the first being constructed in 1906.

"It's members decided to move it Forest Hill because it was too small, then in November 1937, the current Church was built,” she said.

St Therese's Church is located at 8 Brightview Rd, Glenore Grove.