GOOD FUN: Clare Brockhurst paints Elizabeth Frampton's face at the Glenore Grove Hall Twilight Markets.
Glenore Grove comes together at twilight markets

3rd Feb 2019 1:58 PM

STRONG winds didn't deter the community from coming out for an evening of fun in Glenore Grove yesterday.

The Glenore Grove Community welcomed 2019 at the Glenore Grove Hall yesterday with twilight markets, and the event was well attended.

There was plenty on offer for all ages, with face painting and disco dancing for the children, while the big kids got to browse the selection of market stalls on offer and catch up with friends.

The Lockyer Waters Rural Fire Brigade was on hand to keep the masses fed with a free sausage sizzle.

Check out some social photos from the event below:

