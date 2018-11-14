Maxwell ‘dare’ that came back to haunt Australia

GLENN Maxwell has revealed he 'dared' David Miller to make the review that swung Sunday's one-day international series decider South Africa's way.

A 252-run partnership between Faf du Plessis and Miller was pivotal to South Africa's win in the series decider. It was a stand that Maxwell had appeared to end at the at 78-run mark after having Miller adjudged lbw.

To both Maxwell and umpire Aleem Dar's eye it looked plumb. So plumb in fact that Maxwell encouraged Miller to burn a review on it.

"When I bowled it I thought it was hitting three quarters of the way up middle and leg," Maxwell said on SEN's Whateley on Wednesday. "I just didn't think I'd be able to get that much bounce.

"I'm good mates with Davey, and I kept yelling at him 'review it, review it, I dare you' and unfortunately he did."

Ball-tracking showed the ball going over the top of the stumps, and Miller cashed in on the second life. On 41 at the time of the review he went on to score 139.

Faf du Plessis told reporters he called for the review verbally.

Given the South African duo only opted to review it after consulting one another, it's more likely the decision was down to the game situation rather than anything Maxwell said.

"To tell you the truth the batter thought he was out, and the non-striker thought he was out but it was such a key moment in the game that that's why they went for it."

The review also caused a stir among viewers as Miller did not make the 'T signal' to send it upstairs until roughly 18 seconds after the decision had been given. DRS regulations mandate a review must be called for within 15 seconds of the ball going dead.

Du Plessis later said he had called for the review verbally much earlier - technically only Miller could have called for DRS - and Maxwell gave his backing to that claim.

"I think they said 'we'll review that'," Maxwell said.

"I don't think they gave a signal. But I think they said we'll review that. Unfortunately the rest is history."