Star’s eerie message to fans before mystery disappearance

Naya Rivera posted a message of gratitude only a few days before her disappearance, telling fans “tomorrow is not promised”.

A search has been underway for American actress Naya Rivera, who is feared to have drowned on a lake in southern California.

The 33-year-old, best known for starring as a series regular in Glee, is reported missing on Lake Piru while her four-year-old son Josey was found alone on the boat they had rented three hours earlier.

Rivera's black Mercedes G Wagon has been discovered in a nearby car park with her purse inside.

Several US news sites are reporting the actress is presumed dead, though this is unconfirmed. The search has been called off for today and will resume early tomorrow.

It comes after Rivera took to Instagram a matter of days ago to urge her fans to be grateful, saying "tomorrow is not promised".

Her most recent Instagram post was yesterday, with Rivera uploading a sweet selfie of herself and Josey with the caption, "just the two of us".

According to local media, Rivera's son told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but she never got back into the boat.

Divers immediately started searching the lake, but so far there's no sign of Rivera.

Rivera shares Josey with her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

Naya and Ryan with their son on his first birthday. Picture: Instagram

The pair were married in 2014 but finalised their divorce in 2018 and share joint custody of their son.

