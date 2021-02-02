There's a glaring typo on this degree - can you see it?

A Reddit user has shared a photo of a colleague’s teaching degree that shows a very unfortunate typo in bold. Can you spot it?

A photo of an Australian university degree is getting plenty of attention online for all the wrong reasons.

Shared to the social media platform Reddit, the teaching certificate from a University of Queensland graduate featured one very unfortunate typo in bold.

Ironically, the word 'Education' had been spelt incorrectly.

It read that the student, whose name is blurred out, completed a "Bachelor of Educatoin".

And Reddit users wasted no time to make light of the slip-up.

"Hehehe that's gold standard," one person joked.

"She'll be right," a second person added, while a third said: "My father would always tell me the Australian motto is 'close enough is good enough'."

Another said that despite the caption reading, "Queensland: The Smart State", they still struggled to spot the typo.

"God even when I read your comment I still couldn't see the mistake."

After some questioned its authenticity, the user who posted the image explained that while it wasn't their degree, "I assure you it's 100 per cent legit".

"In their defence they did ask the graduates to return them but my colleague thought it was better this way," they wrote.

It's not the first time there's been a glaring error on an education certificate.

In 2018, tens of thousands of students who completed the HSC in NSW were left disappointed after finding a typo on the page.

The NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) was blamed for the mistake that saw around 70,000 high school leavers receive HSC certificates printed with the wrong date.

The problematic certificates read: "Issued by NESA without alteration or erasure on 14th December 2017."

"The NSW Education Standards Authority apologises unreservedly to every student who has mistakenly received their 2018 Higher School Certificate in the mail displaying an incorrect date of issue," NESA said in a statement at the time.

Pictures of the bungled certificates were uploaded to social media by multiple users.

Originally published as Glaring typo on Aussie uni degree