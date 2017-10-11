31°
Glamorous evening boosts chaplaincy funds

Guest speaker Shane Webcke with Mayor Tanya Milligan at the 2017 Lockyer Valley Mayoral Gala Dinner, October 7 2017.
Guest speaker Shane Webcke with Mayor Tanya Milligan at the 2017 Lockyer Valley Mayoral Gala Dinner, October 7 2017. Contributed/JessiLane Braswell
Melanie Keyte
THE subject was serious but there were plenty of laughs to be had at the 2017 Mayoral Gala Dinner last Saturday evening.

More than 130 people turned out to raise money for Gatton schools' chaplains and bring their efforts to the forefront.

Organiser Nicky Schimke said they were "absolutely thrilled” it ran smoothly.

"We had a very relaxed feel, so it felt like everybody belonged,” she said.

"It was great to see so many parents and schools supporting our chappies.”

Ms Schimke said their guest speakers performed well, included rugby league legend Shane Webcke and Year 10 Lockyer District High School student MacKendall Braswell.

