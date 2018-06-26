Queensland woman's epic weight loss from 126kg

LAST year Glen Eden mum Keely Dellit weighed in at her heaviest at 126kg.

It was the turning point for the young mum who decided to do what she believed was impossible.

The 23-year-old has almost shed half her weight since last April and is determined to keep going.

Now weighing a healthy 69kg and studying to be a personal trainer, Keely feels like she's been given a new lease on life.

"It's hard to admit but I ate takeaway every night and it was rare if I ever saw a vegetable," the mother-of-three said.

"After I had Archer I had to stop making excuses for myself and do something about my weight.

"I even started throwing out my clothes so I had no choice but to lose weight and buy smaller sizes."

Keely has gone from a size 26 at her largest to a size 10.

"Going shopping is awesome," she said.

"It used to be such an uncomfortable activity."

The young mum said the best part about her weight loss was being able to spend time with her family and re-connect with them.

"My mum is really fit and she always has been," Keely said.

"She's a marathon runner. When I started going running with her it was an amazing feeling, being able to do something she likes doing.

"It was an emotional moment for us because I have never been fit enough to go running with her."

Keely said her new life has also given her more energy to play with her three kids, Archer, 1, Alexia, 4, and Allorah, 5.