Gladstone man slammed for going to court with flu symptoms

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Kody Darley pleaded guilty to 11 charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

A GLADSTONE man has been slammed for showing up to court despite having cold and flu symptoms and no COVID-19 test.

Kody Shane Darley, 22, appeared by videolink from the Gladstone Watchouse in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to 11 charges including possessing drugs, breaches of bail and failing to appear.

On July 31 during a search warrant at a Clinton address police found dry marijuana in a bowl on the TV cabinet which weighed 6.4g.

Next to the bowl was a plastic bong which smelt strongly of marijuana which Darley said was his.

Darley found himself in trouble again on August 10 when he was intercepted at 7.40am on Sun Valley Rd as a passenger.

He was fidgeting and agitated.

During a search police found a small clipseal bag with remnants of a crystal substance and a straw scoop. Darley said the scoop was to consume the substance but would not say what had been in the bag.

Darley failed to appear on September 8 and breached his bail by failing to sign in for a number of days.

However it was a day he did appear that concerned acting Magistrate Ross Woodford more.

Mr Woodford slammed Darley for showing up to court on a previous date when he stated he had cold and flu symptoms.

"You do not go out in public, you stay at home, you contact your doctor and you get tested for COVID-19," Mr Woodford said.

"You took it upon yourself to come to the courthouse with those symptoms.

"You didn't produce a medical certificate.

"It was blatantly refusing to honour your bail conditions."

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court her client had been struggling as his family had disowned him and he had turned to drugs to deal with everything.

She said he wanted to get his life back on track and spending time in custody had been an "incredibly large wake up call."

Darley was sentenced to three months imprisonment with immediate parole, a three month suspended sentence for 12 months, a one month suspended sentence for six months and fined $400.

