Gladstone man dies after car flips in crash

The single car rollover on the Isis Highway.

UPDATE 12.35pm:

A 44-year-old woman and 56-year-old man remain in a stable condition at Bundaberg Hospital after they were involved in a fatal car crash at Pine Creek yesterday.

The Barney Point man fractured his ribs in the crash and had cuts and bruises.

The Gladstone woman, who was driving, suffered cuts and bruises to her abdomen and chest.

It is unknown when they will be discharged.

A 42-year-old Gladstone man was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

Earlier 11am:

A GLADSTONE man has died and a man and woman are in hospital after their car flipped in a horrific crash yesterday morning at Pine Creek.

Early information indicated the car was travelling on the Isis Highway/Childers Rd, heading towards Bundaberg, about 9.40am, when the driver lost control of the car and travelled over a grass verge before colliding with a concrete culvert, causing the car to flip.

The scene of the fatal crash.

A 42-year-old Gladstone man, who was a passenger in the hatchback, was declared dead at the scene.

The 44-year-old female driver, also from Gladstone, and a second passenger, a 56-year-old Barney Point man, were taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Constable Eamon Dodrill controls the traffic at the scene of the crash.

Bundaberg Police Inspector Anne Vogler said it was too early to say how the crash was caused.

"At this stage we are unsure if we can say speed had been involved or if there was a distraction," she said.

"The vehicle has come off the road and has flipped, however at this early stage we can't say as to why."

She said it was possible the man who died at the scene was not wearing a seatbelt.

"It is still early in the investigation but at this stage we believe he was travelling in the rear of the vehicle," she said.

"There are indications to suggest he wasn't wearing a seatbelt with the location of the body on arrival."

Inspector Anne Vogler.

Inspector Vogler said the two other occupants of the car and a person travelling in the vehicle behind were assisting police with their investigations.

"Hopefully we'll get some dashcam recording which will assist," she said.

"The driver as a standard is being tested for drugs and alcohol."

As a result of the crash the Isis Highway was closed in both directions for several hours.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken with police is asked to make contact.

Quote this reference number: QP2000759830.