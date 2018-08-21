Gladstone builder crowned eco home champion for third time

TRIPLE TREAT: Troy and Greta Tenheggeler take home the win for the third year in a row.

GLADSTONE builders, Tenheggeler Homes have been crowned Central Queensland's best in sustainable living, remaining undefeated for the third time running.

Business owners Troy and Greta Tenheggeler collected their Master Builders Excellence in Sustainable Living award on Saturday night for their ingenious Eco Cool Home design - featuring 3.6m ceilings and built to save a significant amount of energy.

The couple came up with the design three years ago and have already built eight of these sustainable properties across Gladstone, including a new one at Cascade Close in Forest Springs.

Tenheggeler Homes has serviced the Gladstone region for 18 years with their eco homes featuring on Foxtel's Lifestyle Home channel.

Mrs Tenheggeler said people were attracted to the modern design but were hooked on how much they could cut off their electricity bills.

"Troy and I were pretty shocked when we won because we had received three awards for this design in the past," she said.

"We were also happy that we are the only Gladstone builders that took home an award. We thought someone might have come up with something better than us. It's nice knowing we're leading Central Queensland with an energy-efficient design."

While the couple make winning look easy, Mrs Tenheggeler said the Master Builders Excellence in Sustainable Homes award category wasn't an easy one to get.

"There are some very strict requirements," she said.

"We have designed it so even the insulation is more efficient.

"The entire house needs to be sustainable to win the award and you have to have a certain energy efficiency rating."

Mrs Tenheggeler also received a major award for Women in Business.

"I have my husband Troy to thank a lot," she said.

"Technically he is the boss but he lets me be the boss and really excel at what I do. He is also incredibly supportive."