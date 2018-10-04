Giving people with disabilities choice and control

EARLY STAGES: Jessica Longhorn, Jo-Anne Daley, Bonnie Cox and Christine Saunders on the site at Waterlea Walloon estate where the two SIL suitable houses will be built. They are expected to be completed in four months.

EARLY STAGES: Jessica Longhorn, Jo-Anne Daley, Bonnie Cox and Christine Saunders on the site at Waterlea Walloon estate where the two SIL suitable houses will be built. They are expected to be completed in four months. Lachlan McIvor

THE foundations will soon be in place to give local people with disabilities a renewed sense of independence, choice and control.

Ground will be broken this month on two new houses designed for those requiring Supported Independent Living.

The three bedroom homes in the Waterlea Walloon estate are facilitated by Empowered Community Living, a secondary company of disability service provider Empowered To Care.

They are expected to be completed in four months.

Empowered To Care director Jo-Anne Daley said there was a severe shortage of such housing in Queensland and the rest of Australia.

"We've created these homes for people so that they can live within a community and have full control over their day-to-day lives,” Mrs Daley said.

"It is their home and they will have all the rights that any tenant would have. The only difference is there will be care within the home and they will be supported within the home.

"People's independence is of massive importance.”

There will be vacancies for six participants of the NDIS who are SIL eligible once the buildings are complete.

They have been heartened by the support of the estate developers, who will put in place barbecue, park and playground facilities with disability access as well as widened footpaths.

The company was started by Mrs Daley's mother Christine Saunders.

She saw holes in the old state system while taking care of daughter Bonnie, who has Angelman syndrome.

It was founded in 2014 and tailor made to fit the NDIS with their first branch set up near Esk.

They are aiming to create homely environments which are a a world away from young people being placed into nursing or retirement home environments.

These are the first houses that will go up under the Empowered Community Living banner and they are hoping more will follow around the state and nationally.

A third house is also planned for the Waterlea Walloon estate.