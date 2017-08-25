Giving back a bunch

Gatton florist Rianna Krenske will generously donate all money raised from each bunch of daffodils sold for Daffodil Day.

IT'S Daffodil Day and one local florist is donating all proceeds from each bunch of fresh daffodils sold to the Cancer Council.

Gatton Florist owner Rianna Krenske said she didn't have to think twice about her kind gesture, which she plans to continue in the future.

"Everyone knows someone who has been touched by cancer so this is my way of doing something for the community,” she said.

"My mother-in-law was recently diagnosed with breast cancer too, but she's been cleared now. So many people are diagnosed with cancer so it feels good to give back.”

Ms Krenske ordered 100 bunches of daffodils at $5 a bunch and with half already sold anyone wanting to support the cause should get in quick.

"We are open until 5pm but people can buy them until they run out,” Ms Krenske said.

Spano's Supa IGA Gatton is also supporting Daffodil Day by selling bunches of fresh daffodils for the third year in a row. Customers can purchase them up until 9pm on Sunday.

Each year on Daffodil Day, communities across the state show their vital support for cancer research, education programs and patient support services by turning their town yellow, selling fresh flowers and merchandise.

The Cancer Council works across every aspect of cancer, conducting and funding vital cancer research, providing support services, prevention programs and advocacy.

To get involved and find out more or to make a direct donation go to daffodilday.com.au