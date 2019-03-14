Give police a 'ring' if you're missing something special

A lost ring waits at the Gatton Police Station for its owner.

A GOLD ring with personalised engraving has been stored at the Gatton Police Station's lost items for more than 60 days.

Station OIC Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said the ring was found on January 9, in Allan Street, by a community member who was out walking.

One side of the ring has been engraved with 27.7.17.

But, Snr-Sgt Browne said there was something else engraved into the ring.

"If the person claiming know what it says, then this will help prove ownership,” he said.

"We would also like some sort of proof of ownership.”

Snr-Sgt Browne said police were treating it as found property and not suspicious.

"Rather than send it for auction, we would prefer to find the owner,” he said.

If you believe this is your ring, please contact the Gatton Police Station on 5468 3266.