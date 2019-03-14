Menu
Login
A lost ring waits at the Gatton Police Station for its owner.
A lost ring waits at the Gatton Police Station for its owner. contributed
News

Give police a 'ring' if you're missing something special

Ali Kuchel
by
14th Mar 2019 9:26 AM

A GOLD ring with personalised engraving has been stored at the Gatton Police Station's lost items for more than 60 days.

Station OIC Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said the ring was found on January 9, in Allan Street, by a community member who was out walking.

One side of the ring has been engraved with 27.7.17.

But, Snr-Sgt Browne said there was something else engraved into the ring.

"If the person claiming know what it says, then this will help prove ownership,” he said.

"We would also like some sort of proof of ownership.”

Snr-Sgt Browne said police were treating it as found property and not suspicious.

"Rather than send it for auction, we would prefer to find the owner,” he said.

If you believe this is your ring, please contact the Gatton Police Station on 5468 3266.

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Prenzlau Pride rolls back into town for another year

    Prenzlau Pride rolls back into town for another year

    News There'll be something for everyone at this year's Prenzlau Pride Car and Music show, with organisers saying the event will be bigger and better yet again

    • 14th Mar 2019 9:33 AM
    Independent grocery store seeks local producers, growers

    Independent grocery store seeks local producers, growers

    News Calling all local fresh produce growers

    Faith welcomes next stage of growth

    Faith welcomes next stage of growth

    News Milestone achievement is just the beginning.

    Girls have the opportunity to become trailblazers

    Girls have the opportunity to become trailblazers

    News It could be the first ever the club has entered a girls' team.