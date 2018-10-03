Girls will get their chance to shine on footy field

NEW DAWN: Ashlea Nolan, 14, will play for the Gatton Hawks next year.

NEW DAWN: Ashlea Nolan, 14, will play for the Gatton Hawks next year. Lachlan McIvor

RUGBY LEAGUE: Ashlea Nolan grew tired of sitting on the sidelines and watching her brothers have all the fun.

Now she will get the chance to pull on a pair of boots and a Gatton Hawks jersey for the very first time next season.

The Nolan name is one synonymous with the club and the 14-year-old will become the latest member of the family to wear the famous yellow and black strip, but hers will have a splash of purple.

The teenager will line-up in one of three sides the Hawks are looking to enter in the Toowoomba Junior Rugby League girls competition in 2019.

The league will offer competitions for U12, U14 and U17 grades with modified fields, unlimited interchange and no scrums for the nine-a-side fixtures.

If both teams have enough players on the day, games will increase to 13 players on each side.

Junior Hawks president Shayne Brooking said interest had been strong so far with enough numbers already for all three sides.

The U17s had already seen 18 girls express an interest.

"We've already got coaches expressing interest, jerseys are sorted and, sponsors are ready. We're just waiting for the girls to start playing,” Brooking said.

"It will be great for the club to get the girls involved.

"At the moment they could play with the boys until they were 12 then had to move into their own competition and that has been a Toowoomba side playing in Brisbane.

"Now we'll be able to give those girls a local team where they come down and train locally here at the facilities.”

Gatton Hawks Junior Rugby League Club girls jerseys.

The timing is apt with the inaugural NRL women's competition held this year and the club have the facilities to welcome the new teams into the fold.

Training is expected to start in February.

"We'd be happy to have the girls participating, winning a few games if they can and getting them on the paddock each week and getting them into the training process,” he said.

Ashlea, who also swims, ride horses, dances and plays rugby sevens for Fairholme College, was excited for the opportunity to try rugby league for the first time.

"I've grown up with league in my background and I've always wanted to give it a go,” Ashlea said.

She encouraged other girls to get involved.

"Get out and give it a go because it will be heaps of fun,” she said.

For more information, visit the Gatton Hawks Girls Footy Info Group on Facebook.